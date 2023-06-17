The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa head into the third of a four-game series against Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at Target Field.

The Twins have been listed as -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Tigers (+195). The total is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Twins vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -250 +195 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Twins have a record of 2-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won 26 of the 41 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (63.4%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, Minnesota has a 2-3 record (winning 40% of its games).

The Twins have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this matchup.

Minnesota has played in 70 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-35-5).

The Twins have covered just 36.4% of their games this season, going 4-7-0 against the spread.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-16 15-19 18-15 17-19 29-27 6-7

