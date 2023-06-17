Saturday's game features the Minnesota Twins (35-35) and the Detroit Tigers (29-39) facing off at Target Field (on June 17) at 2:10 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Twins.

The Twins will give the nod to Jose De Leon (0-1) versus the Tigers and Joey Wentz (1-6).

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Twins vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have won 26 out of the 41 games, or 63.4%, in which they've been favored.

Minnesota is 4-5 this season when entering a game favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored 304 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.61).

Twins Schedule