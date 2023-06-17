After batting .306 with a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Joey Wentz) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is batting .283 with a double, two home runs and a walk.

Lewis has gotten a hit in nine of 14 games this year (64.3%), with multiple hits on three occasions (21.4%).

He has homered in two of 14 games played this year, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season (28.6%), Lewis has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (21.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in five games this year (35.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 .143 AVG .440 .172 OBP .440 .250 SLG .600 1 XBH 2 1 HR 1 2 RBI 7 10/1 K/BB 7/0 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings