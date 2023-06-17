Byron Buxton -- with an on-base percentage of .175 in his past 10 games, 139 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on June 17 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota in OBP (.314) and total hits (40) this season.

Buxton has gotten at least one hit in 55.8% of his games this year (29 of 52), with multiple hits 11 times (21.2%).

He has homered in 19.2% of his games in 2023 (10 of 52), and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Buxton has picked up an RBI in 26.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 25 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 23 .209 AVG .213 .269 OBP .366 .464 SLG .375 12 XBH 8 8 HR 2 18 RBI 5 35/7 K/BB 30/19 2 SB 4

Tigers Pitching Rankings