Friday's contest at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (35-34) taking on the Detroit Tigers (28-39) at 8:10 PM (on June 16). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 win for the Twins, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (7-3, 2.90 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Joey Wentz (1-6, 7.23 ERA).

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Twins did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Twins have won 26 out of the 40 games, or 65%, in which they've been favored.

Minnesota has entered four games this season favored by -250 or more and is 2-2 in those contests.

The Twins have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota has scored 303 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.56).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule