The Los Angeles Sparks (5-4) hit the court against the Minnesota Lynx (2-7) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, June 16, 2023 on ION.

Lynx vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Sparks

Minnesota averages just 0.7 fewer points per game (78.9) than Los Angeles allows its opponents to score (79.6).

Minnesota is shooting 41.7% from the field, 1.7% lower than the 43.4% Los Angeles' opponents have shot this season.

This season, the Lynx have a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

Minnesota shoots 32.3% from three-point distance this season. That's just 1.9 percentage points higher than Los Angeles has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (30.4%).

The Lynx are 1-4 when shooting above 30.4% as a team from three-point range.

Los Angeles and Minnesota rebound at about the same rate, with Los Angeles averaging 3.4 fewer rebounds per game.

Lynx Injuries