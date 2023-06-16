Elena Rybakina 2023 Bett1open Odds
Rybakina's monyeline odds to win it all at LTTC Rot-Weiss are +350, the No. 1 odds in the field.
Rybakina at the 2023 Bett1open
- Next Round: Round of 32
- Tournament Dates: June 16-25
- Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss
- Location: Berlin, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Rybakina's Next Match
In the round of 32 of the Bett1open, on Tuesday, June 20 (at 5:00 AM ET), Rybakina will play Polina Kudermetova.
Rybakina is currently listed at -3000 to win her next contest against Kudermetova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Elena Rybakina Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +350
- US Open odds to win: +800
- Bett1open odds to win: +350
Rybakina Stats
- Rybakina is coming off a loss in the at the French Open, falling to Sara Sorribes Tormo, - (retired).
- Rybakina is 44-16 over the past year, with three tournament victories.
- Rybakina is 7-1 on grass over the past year, with one tournament title.
- Rybakina has played 21.4 games per match in her 60 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.
- Rybakina, over the past year, has played eight matches on grass, and 24.0 games per match.
- Rybakina, over the past year, has won 79.0% of her service games and 33.0% of her return games.
- Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Rybakina has won 84.4% of her games on serve and 31.3% on return.
