On Friday, Alex Kirilloff (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 128 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Will Vest. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Will Vest TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff has seven doubles, three home runs and 19 walks while hitting .273.

Kirilloff has recorded a hit in 21 of 35 games this year (60.0%), including eight multi-hit games (22.9%).

In 35 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In nine games this year (25.7%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 games this season (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .232 AVG .315 .358 OBP .439 .393 SLG .444 5 XBH 5 2 HR 1 5 RBI 6 16/11 K/BB 15/8 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings