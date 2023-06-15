Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Carlos Correa, Spencer Torkelson and others in the Minnesota Twins-Detroit Tigers matchup at Target Field on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Gray Stats

The Twins will hand the ball to Sonny Gray (4-1) for his 14th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start five times in 13 starts this season.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

The 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.12), 42nd in WHIP (1.236), and 25th in K/9 (9.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Jun. 9 5.0 5 1 1 5 2 vs. Guardians Jun. 3 6.2 10 3 3 2 0 at Astros May. 29 6.0 4 3 2 3 3 vs. Giants May. 23 5.0 6 2 2 6 2 at Dodgers May. 17 4.0 5 2 2 4 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Sonny Gray's player props with BetMGM.

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Correa Stats

Correa has 48 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 34 runs.

He's slashing .218/.305/.423 so far this year.

Correa has recorded at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .256 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Brewers Jun. 14 1-for-3 1 0 2 3 vs. Brewers Jun. 13 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 10 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

Joey Gallo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Gallo Stats

Joey Gallo has recorded 27 hits with six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 24 runs.

He's slashed .188/.324/.472 on the season.

Gallo takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .111 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Gallo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Brewers Jun. 14 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 13 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 vs. Guardians Jun. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Joey Gallo or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 57 hits with 15 doubles, seven home runs, 30 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .235/.323/.383 so far this year.

Torkelson will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jun. 14 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Braves Jun. 12 3-for-6 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs, 25 walks and 13 RBI (44 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .250/.346/.386 so far this year.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 14 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jun. 14 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Braves Jun. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 10 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Zach McKinstry or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.