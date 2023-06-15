Thursday's game features the Minnesota Twins (35-33) and the Detroit Tigers (27-39) squaring off at Target Field (on June 15) at 7:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 win for the Twins.

The Twins will look to Sonny Gray (4-1) against the Tigers and Matthew Boyd (3-5).

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Twins have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Twins did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Twins have won 26, or 66.7%, of the 39 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota has a record of 4-3 when favored by -210 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota ranks 18th in the majors with 299 total runs scored this season.

The Twins' 3.50 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule