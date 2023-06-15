The Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler (.280 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .193 with five doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks.

Kepler has had a hit in 20 of 42 games this season (47.6%), including multiple hits seven times (16.7%).

Looking at the 42 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (16.7%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Kepler has driven home a run in 13 games this season (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored a run in 14 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 24 .237 AVG .163 .299 OBP .242 .390 SLG .360 5 XBH 7 2 HR 5 8 RBI 10 14/5 K/BB 22/7 0 SB 0

