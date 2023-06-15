Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa and his .615 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has an OPS of .728, fueled by an OBP of .305 and a team-best slugging percentage of .423 this season.
- Correa is batting .300 with two homers during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Correa has gotten a hit in 37 of 57 games this year (64.9%), including 10 multi-hit games (17.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.8% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Correa has an RBI in 19 of 57 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 31.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|33
|.226
|AVG
|.213
|.308
|OBP
|.303
|.430
|SLG
|.417
|11
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|18
|25/11
|K/BB
|36/17
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.63 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 83 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Boyd makes the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.86 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 5.86 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.