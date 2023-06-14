The Minnesota Twins (34-33) hope to finish off a sweep of a two-game series versus the Milwaukee Brewers (34-33), at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (3-3, 2.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Colin Rea (3-3, 4.47 ERA).

Twins vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

The Twins will send Ober (3-3) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed three hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 2.61 ERA this season with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across nine games.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Ober has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in nine chances this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea

The Brewers will send Rea (3-3) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.47 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.47, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.

Rea has one quality start under his belt this year.

Rea will look to last five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 4.7 innings per outing.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

