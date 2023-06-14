Royce Lewis -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the mound, on June 14 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Royce Lewis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is batting .318 with a double and two home runs.

In 72.7% of his games this season (eight of 11), Lewis has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (27.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 11 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Lewis has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 27.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in four games this season (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 .158 AVG .440 .158 OBP .440 .316 SLG .600 1 XBH 2 1 HR 1 2 RBI 7 6/0 K/BB 7/0 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings