Michael A. Taylor -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the mound, on June 14 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Brewers.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .231 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks.

Taylor is batting .333 with three homers during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

In 32 of 57 games this season (56.1%) Taylor has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (12.3%).

In 15.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor has driven home a run in 15 games this season (26.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 20 of 57 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 28 .244 AVG .217 .269 OBP .283 .478 SLG .410 9 XBH 8 6 HR 4 13 RBI 10 34/3 K/BB 30/6 5 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings