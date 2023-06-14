Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Brewers - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Max Kepler, with a slugging percentage of .280 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the mound, June 14 at 1:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Brewers.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .191 with five doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks.
- Kepler has recorded a hit in 19 of 41 games this season (46.3%), including seven multi-hit games (17.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (17.1%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Kepler has had at least one RBI in 31.7% of his games this season (13 of 41), with more than one RBI four times (9.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 34.1% of his games this year (14 of 41), with two or more runs four times (9.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|24
|.236
|AVG
|.163
|.302
|OBP
|.242
|.400
|SLG
|.360
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|10
|13/5
|K/BB
|22/7
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (90 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rea (3-3 with a 4.47 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up a 4.47 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .233 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.