Max Kepler, with a slugging percentage of .280 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the mound, June 14 at 1:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Brewers.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Read More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .191 with five doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks.

Kepler has recorded a hit in 19 of 41 games this season (46.3%), including seven multi-hit games (17.1%).

He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (17.1%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his chances at the plate.

Kepler has had at least one RBI in 31.7% of his games this season (13 of 41), with more than one RBI four times (9.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 34.1% of his games this year (14 of 41), with two or more runs four times (9.8%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 24 .236 AVG .163 .302 OBP .242 .400 SLG .360 5 XBH 7 2 HR 5 8 RBI 10 13/5 K/BB 22/7 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings