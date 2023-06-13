Player prop bet options for Carlos Correa, Christian Yelich and others are listed when the Minnesota Twins host the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field on Tuesday (first pitch at 7:40 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Twins vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Lopez Stats

The Twins' Pablo Lopez (3-3) will make his 14th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 13 starts this season.

Lopez will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

The 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.25), 30th in WHIP (1.136), and eighth in K/9 (10.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Jun. 7 7.0 5 1 1 6 1 vs. Guardians Jun. 1 5.2 8 6 6 5 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 27 5.2 5 4 4 6 3 at Angels May. 21 6.0 5 2 2 9 3 at Dodgers May. 15 4.2 5 5 5 4 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Pablo Lopez's player props with BetMGM.

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Correa Stats

Correa has 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 27 walks and 29 RBI (46 total hits).

He's slashed .217/.304/.406 so far this year.

Correa will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Blue Jays Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 10 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Rays Jun. 8 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 at Rays Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Trevor Larnach Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Larnach Stats

Trevor Larnach has 31 hits with four doubles, two triples, six home runs, 23 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .208/.310/.383 so far this season.

Larnach heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .188 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Larnach Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 10 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 1 at Blue Jays Jun. 9 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 8 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Trevor Larnach or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 60 hits with 10 doubles, eight home runs, 32 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He has a .258/.354/.403 slash line on the year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 8 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Brian Anderson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Anderson Stats

Brian Anderson has 50 hits with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 29 walks and 32 RBI.

He has a .229/.328/.385 slash line so far this season.

Anderson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Athletics Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 7 2-for-4 2 0 1 2

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Brian Anderson or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.