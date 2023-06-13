The Minnesota Twins (33-33) and the Milwaukee Brewers (34-32) will square off in the series opener on Tuesday, June 13 at Target Field, with Pablo Lopez starting for the Twins and Corbin Burnes taking the mound for the Brewers. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Brewers have +105 odds to win. A 7.5-run total has been set in this matchup.

Twins vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (3-3, 4.25 ERA) vs Burnes - MIL (5-4, 3.36 ERA)

Twins vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 37 times and won 24, or 64.9%, of those games.

The Twins have a record of 21-12 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (63.6% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Twins have a 2-2 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Brewers have come away with 14 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Brewers have been victorious 11 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Brewers have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+220) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+290) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Max Kepler 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 8th 1st

