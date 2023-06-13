How to Watch the Twins vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 13
Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins square off against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Twins vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank seventh in baseball with 85 total home runs.
- Minnesota ranks 16th in MLB with a .398 slugging percentage.
- The Twins' .229 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.
- Minnesota ranks 17th in runs scored with 288 (4.4 per game).
- The Twins are 22nd in MLB with a .310 on-base percentage.
- Twins batters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in the majors.
- Minnesota's pitching staff is second in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Minnesota has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.50).
- The Twins have the first-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.172).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Pablo Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.25 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 78 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Lopez has seven quality starts this year.
- Lopez will try to continue a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per appearance).
- In one of his 13 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/7/2023
|Rays
|L 2-1
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Shawn Armstrong
|6/8/2023
|Rays
|L 4-2
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Yonny Chirinos
|6/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 3-2
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Yusei Kikuchi
|6/10/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 9-4
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Trevor Richards
|6/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-6
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Kevin Gausman
|6/13/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Corbin Burnes
|6/14/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Colin Rea
|6/15/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Matthew Boyd
|6/16/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Joey Wentz
|6/17/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|-
|6/18/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Reese Olson
