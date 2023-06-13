Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins square off against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Twins vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank seventh in baseball with 85 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 16th in MLB with a .398 slugging percentage.

The Twins' .229 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.

Minnesota ranks 17th in runs scored with 288 (4.4 per game).

The Twins are 22nd in MLB with a .310 on-base percentage.

Twins batters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in the majors.

Minnesota's pitching staff is second in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.50).

The Twins have the first-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.172).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Pablo Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.25 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 78 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Lopez has seven quality starts this year.

Lopez will try to continue a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per appearance).

In one of his 13 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Rays L 2-1 Away Pablo Lopez Shawn Armstrong 6/8/2023 Rays L 4-2 Away Bailey Ober Yonny Chirinos 6/9/2023 Blue Jays W 3-2 Away Sonny Gray Yusei Kikuchi 6/10/2023 Blue Jays W 9-4 Away Joe Ryan Trevor Richards 6/11/2023 Blue Jays L 7-6 Away Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 6/13/2023 Brewers - Home Pablo Lopez Corbin Burnes 6/14/2023 Brewers - Home Bailey Ober Colin Rea 6/15/2023 Tigers - Home Sonny Gray Matthew Boyd 6/16/2023 Tigers - Home Joe Ryan Joey Wentz 6/17/2023 Tigers - Home Louie Varland - 6/18/2023 Tigers - Home Pablo Lopez Reese Olson

