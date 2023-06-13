Royce Lewis Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Brewers - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Royce Lewis (on the back of going 3-for-4 with two RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) against the Blue Jays.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis has a double and two home runs while batting .317.
- Lewis has picked up a hit in seven of 10 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has homered in two of 10 games played this season, and in 4.9% of his plate appearances.
- Lewis has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 30.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in four of 10 games so far this season.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|.125
|AVG
|.440
|.125
|OBP
|.440
|.313
|SLG
|.600
|1
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|7
|5/0
|K/BB
|7/0
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.06).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes (5-4 with a 3.36 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty threw eight scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.36), 16th in WHIP (1.082), and 36th in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
