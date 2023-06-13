On Tuesday, Royce Lewis (on the back of going 3-for-4 with two RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Royce Lewis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis has a double and two home runs while batting .317.

Lewis has picked up a hit in seven of 10 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has homered in two of 10 games played this season, and in 4.9% of his plate appearances.

Lewis has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 30.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in four of 10 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 .125 AVG .440 .125 OBP .440 .313 SLG .600 1 XBH 2 1 HR 1 2 RBI 7 5/0 K/BB 7/0 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings