Max Kepler, with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, June 13 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is hitting .191 with five doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.

Kepler has gotten at least one hit in 47.5% of his games this year (19 of 40), with more than one hit seven times (17.5%).

In seven games this season, he has gone deep (17.5%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).

Kepler has had an RBI in 13 games this year (32.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 35.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 24 .236 AVG .163 .290 OBP .242 .400 SLG .360 5 XBH 7 2 HR 5 8 RBI 10 13/4 K/BB 22/7 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings