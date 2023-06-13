The Minnesota Twins, including Kyle Farmer (.241 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

  • Farmer has two doubles, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .261.
  • Farmer has had a hit in 20 of 37 games this year (54.1%), including multiple hits eight times (21.6%).
  • In 8.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Farmer has driven home a run in nine games this year (24.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 16 of 37 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 16
.254 AVG .271
.321 OBP .308
.366 SLG .333
4 XBH 1
2 HR 1
7 RBI 7
23/5 K/BB 12/3
0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Brewers have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up 87 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • Burnes (5-4 with a 3.36 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw eight scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 25th, 1.082 WHIP ranks 16th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 36th.
