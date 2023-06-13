Joey Gallo returns to action for the Minnesota Twins versus Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee BrewersJune 13 at 7:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 1, when he went 0-for-4 against the Guardians.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

  • Gallo is hitting .181 with five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 25 walks.
  • Gallo has gotten at least one hit in 41.3% of his games this season (19 of 46), with multiple hits five times (10.9%).
  • He has gone deep in 21.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gallo has driven home a run in 11 games this year (23.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
  • He has scored in 18 of 46 games (39.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 23
.209 AVG .155
.346 OBP .286
.522 SLG .423
10 XBH 7
5 HR 6
11 RBI 12
30/13 K/BB 32/12
0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Brewers have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (87 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.36 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander tossed eight scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.36), 16th in WHIP (1.082), and 36th in K/9 (8.7).
