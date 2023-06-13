The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.382 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff has seven doubles, three home runs and 17 walks while batting .290.

Kirilloff has gotten a hit in 20 of 32 games this season (62.5%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (25.0%).

In 32 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Kirilloff has driven in a run in nine games this year (28.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 32 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 17 .261 AVG .315 .382 OBP .439 .457 SLG .444 5 XBH 5 2 HR 1 5 RBI 6 13/9 K/BB 15/8 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings