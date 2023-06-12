The Denver Nuggets (53-29) have one player on the injury report in their NBA Finals game 5 against the Miami Heat (44-38) at Ball Arena on Monday, June 12 at 8:30 PM ET.

The Nuggets beat the Heat 108-95 on Friday when they last played. Aaron Gordon led the way with a team-high 27 points in the win for the Nuggets, while Jimmy Butler scored 25 points in the loss for the Heat.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Questionable Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

Denver has a 48-13 record when scoring more than 109.8 points.

On offense, the Nuggets have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 114.4 points per contest over that span compared to the 115.8 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Denver knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep while its opponents hit 34.4% from long range.

The Nuggets average 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in the league), and give up 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Heat Season Insights

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Miami has put together a 22-8 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

The Heat are posting 103.4 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 6.1 fewer points than their average for the season (109.5).

Miami hits 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents.

The Heat rank 25th in the NBA with 110.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and ninth defensively with 110.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -8.5 210.5

