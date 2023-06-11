Carlos Correa will lead the Minnesota Twins into a matchup with Daulton Varsho and the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Rogers Centre

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 84 home runs.

Minnesota ranks 17th in the majors with a .397 team slugging percentage.

The Twins rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .228.

Minnesota ranks 17th in the majors with 282 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.3 strikeouts per game.

Minnesota has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.

Minnesota has pitched to a 3.44 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

The Twins have a combined WHIP of just 1.164 as a pitching staff, which is the first-best in baseball this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Louie Varland (3-2) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up seven earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Varland will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has made eight appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Rays L 7-0 Away Louie Varland Zach Eflin 6/7/2023 Rays L 2-1 Away Pablo Lopez Shawn Armstrong 6/8/2023 Rays L 4-2 Away Bailey Ober Yonny Chirinos 6/9/2023 Blue Jays W 3-2 Away Sonny Gray Yusei Kikuchi 6/10/2023 Blue Jays W 9-4 Away Joe Ryan Trevor Richards 6/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 6/13/2023 Brewers - Home Pablo Lopez Corbin Burnes 6/14/2023 Brewers - Home Bailey Ober Colin Rea 6/15/2023 Tigers - Home Sonny Gray Matthew Boyd 6/16/2023 Tigers - Home Joe Ryan Joey Wentz 6/17/2023 Tigers - Home Louie Varland -

