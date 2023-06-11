Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will try to find success Louie Varland when he starts for the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays are listed as -210 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Twins (+170). The total is 8 runs for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -210 +170 8 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 3-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Twins and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their previous 10 games.

The Twins' ATS record is 1-3-0 over their last 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in four of those games).

Explore More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have come away with nine wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Minnesota has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +170 odds on it winning this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

Minnesota and its opponents have hit the over in 26 of its 65 games with a total this season.

The Twins have an against the spread record of 4-7-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-14 15-18 17-14 16-17 27-25 6-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.