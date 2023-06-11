The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.353 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .224 with seven doubles, nine home runs and nine walks.

Taylor enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .438 with two homers.

Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this year (30 of 55), with multiple hits six times (10.9%).

Looking at the 55 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (14.5%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has had an RBI in 14 games this season (25.5%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 19 of 55 games (34.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 27 .233 AVG .215 .258 OBP .284 .442 SLG .418 8 XBH 8 5 HR 4 12 RBI 10 33/3 K/BB 29/6 5 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings