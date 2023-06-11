Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.353 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Discover More About This Game
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .224 with seven doubles, nine home runs and nine walks.
- Taylor enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .438 with two homers.
- Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this year (30 of 55), with multiple hits six times (10.9%).
- Looking at the 55 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (14.5%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has had an RBI in 14 games this season (25.5%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 19 of 55 games (34.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|27
|.233
|AVG
|.215
|.258
|OBP
|.284
|.442
|SLG
|.418
|8
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|10
|33/3
|K/BB
|29/6
|5
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.85 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 89 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 14th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.63 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.63), 15th in WHIP (1.073), and second in K/9 (12.4).
