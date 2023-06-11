The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa, who went 1-for-5 with a home run and four RBI last time in action, battle Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota with a slugging percentage of .394, fueled by 21 extra-base hits.

In 34 of 54 games this year (63.0%) Correa has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (16.7%).

He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Correa has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (31.5%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (14.8%).

He has scored in 15 of 54 games (27.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 32 .224 AVG .203 .305 OBP .293 .388 SLG .398 9 XBH 12 2 HR 6 11 RBI 18 23/10 K/BB 35/16 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings