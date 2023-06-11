Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa, who went 1-for-5 with a home run and four RBI last time in action, battle Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota with a slugging percentage of .394, fueled by 21 extra-base hits.
- In 34 of 54 games this year (63.0%) Correa has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (16.7%).
- He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Correa has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (31.5%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (14.8%).
- He has scored in 15 of 54 games (27.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|32
|.224
|AVG
|.203
|.305
|OBP
|.293
|.388
|SLG
|.398
|9
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|18
|23/10
|K/BB
|35/16
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (89 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gausman (5-3) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 14th start of the season. He has a 2.63 ERA in 82 2/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the righty went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 2.63 ERA ranks ninth, 1.073 WHIP ranks 15th, and 12.4 K/9 ranks second.
