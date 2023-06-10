Twins vs. Blue Jays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays play Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre on Saturday. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.
The Blue Jays are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Twins have -110 odds to upset. An 8.5-run over/under is set for the contest.
Twins vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Time: 3:07 PM ET
- TV: SNET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|PUSH
|-110
|-110
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Twins Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 2-3.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.
- The Twins' ATS record is 1-4-0 over their last 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in five of those contests). For three consecutive games, Minnesota and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total set by sportsbooks being 8.2 runs.
Twins Betting Records & Stats
- The Twins have come away with eight wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Minnesota has won eight of its 25 games, or 32%, when it's the underdog by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The Twins have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- So far this season, Minnesota and its opponents have hit the over in 25 of its 64 games with a total.
- In 11 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.
Twins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|18-14
|14-18
|16-14
|16-17
|26-25
|6-6
