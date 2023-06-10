Ryan Jeffers -- with a slugging percentage of .533 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Trevor Richards on the mound, on June 10 at 3:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Trevor Richards

Trevor Richards TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is hitting .247 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.

Jeffers has gotten a hit in 15 of 33 games this year (45.5%), including six multi-hit games (18.2%).

He has homered in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this season (18.2%), Jeffers has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.1%) he had two or more.

In 11 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .250 AVG .245 .423 OBP .351 .425 SLG .429 4 XBH 5 1 HR 2 1 RBI 8 16/9 K/BB 17/5 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings