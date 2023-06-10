Ryan Jeffers -- with a slugging percentage of .533 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Trevor Richards on the mound, on June 10 at 3:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Trevor Richards
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

  • Jeffers is hitting .247 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.
  • Jeffers has gotten a hit in 15 of 33 games this year (45.5%), including six multi-hit games (18.2%).
  • He has homered in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In six games this season (18.2%), Jeffers has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.1%) he had two or more.
  • In 11 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 16
.250 AVG .245
.423 OBP .351
.425 SLG .429
4 XBH 5
1 HR 2
1 RBI 8
16/9 K/BB 17/5
0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 86 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Richards will make his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.
  • The 30-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of 21 appearances so far.
  • In his 21 games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of only .200 against him. He has a 3.67 ERA and averages 14 strikeouts per nine innings.
