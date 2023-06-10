The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.310 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Trevor Richards and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has seven doubles, nine home runs and nine walks while batting .224.

Taylor will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with two homers over the course of his last outings.

In 29 of 54 games this season (53.7%) Taylor has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (11.1%).

He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 54), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 14 games this season (25.9%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (9.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 18 of 54 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 26 .233 AVG .213 .258 OBP .286 .442 SLG .427 8 XBH 8 5 HR 4 12 RBI 10 33/3 K/BB 26/6 5 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings