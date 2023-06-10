The field for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Canada will feature Corey Conners. The par-72 course spans 7,264 yards and the purse is $9,000,000.00 for the tournament, running from June 8-11.

Looking to wager on Conners at the RBC Canadian Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Corey Conners Insights

Conners has finished below par nine times and shot 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score in two of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last 16 rounds, Conners has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Conners has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Conners has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 24 -6 278 1 19 2 4 $5.1M

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

In Conners' past seven appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 43rd.

Conners has made the cut in two of his past seven appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Conners played this event was in 2022, and he finished sixth.

This event will take place on a par 72 listed at 7,264 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Conners will take to the 7,264-yard course this week at Oakdale Golf & Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,313 yards during the past year.

Conners' Last Time Out

Conners finished in the seventh percentile on the eight par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.50 strokes.

He averaged 4.40 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which placed him in the 10th percentile among all competitors.

Conners shot better than 83% of the golfers at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.72.

Conners did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

On the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Conners had three bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 3.3).

Conners' three birdies or better on par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were less than the tournament average of 4.5.

At that most recent tournament, Conners' performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.2).

Conners finished The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday recording a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.8 on the eight par-5s.

The field at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday averaged 1.7 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Conners finished without one.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

72 / 7,264 yards Conners Odds to Win: +1800 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.