In the series opener on Friday, June 9, Yusei Kikuchi will take the hill for the Toronto Blue Jays (36-28) as they square off against the Minnesota Twins (31-32), who will counter with Sonny Gray. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:07 PM ET at Rogers Centre.

The favored Blue Jays have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +105. An 8.5-run total is listed for this game.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Kikuchi - TOR (6-2, 4.40 ERA) vs Gray - MIN (4-1, 2.15 ERA)

Twins vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have won 24 out of the 41 games, or 58.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Blue Jays have gone 20-15 (winning 57.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Blue Jays played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and went 5-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Twins have been underdogs in 24 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (29.2%) in those contests.

This year, the Twins have won five of 14 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+200) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250) Kyle Garlick 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

