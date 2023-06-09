Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays play Willi Castro and the Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre on Friday. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 80 home runs.

Minnesota is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

The Twins have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Minnesota ranks 18th in the majors with 270 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

The Twins rank last in strikeouts per game (10.2) among MLB offenses.

Minnesota strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.

Minnesota pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.46 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Twins pitchers have a 1.162 WHIP this season, first-best in the majors.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will hand the ball to Sonny Gray (4-1) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up three earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Gray has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Guardians L 4-2 Home Sonny Gray Logan Allen 6/4/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Home Joe Ryan Triston McKenzie 6/6/2023 Rays L 7-0 Away Louie Varland Zach Eflin 6/7/2023 Rays L 2-1 Away Pablo Lopez Shawn Armstrong 6/8/2023 Rays L 4-2 Away Bailey Ober Yonny Chirinos 6/9/2023 Blue Jays - Away Sonny Gray Yusei Kikuchi 6/10/2023 Blue Jays - Away Joe Ryan Alek Manoah 6/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 6/13/2023 Brewers - Home Pablo Lopez Corbin Burnes 6/14/2023 Brewers - Home Bailey Ober Colin Rea 6/15/2023 Tigers - Home Sonny Gray Matthew Boyd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.