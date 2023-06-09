Top Player Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Heat NBA Finals Game 4 on June 9, 2023
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo and others are listed when the Denver Nuggets visit the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday (with opening tip at 8:30 PM ET).
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (-120)
|12.5 (-125)
|10.5 (+105)
|1.5 (+155)
- Jokic has recorded 24.5 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 6.0 points less than Friday's over/under.
- Jokic has grabbed 11.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet for Friday's game (12.5).
- Jokic's season-long assist average -- 9.8 per game -- is 0.7 assists lower than Friday's assist over/under (10.5).
- Jokic has hit 0.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
Jamal Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (-118)
|5.5 (-110)
|7.5 (-128)
|2.5 (-182)
- The 20 points Jamal Murray scores per game are 5.5 less than his prop total on Friday (25.5).
- He averages 1.6 less rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 5.5.
- Murray has picked up 6.2 assists per game, 1.3 fewer than Friday's over/under (7.5).
- He has connected on 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).
Aaron Gordon Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|12.5 (+100)
|6.5 (-118)
|2.5 (+110)
|0.5 (-118)
- The 16.3 points Aaron Gordon scores per game are 3.8 more than his prop total on Friday.
- Gordon has grabbed 6.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Friday's game.
- Gordon's assist average -- three -- is higher than Friday's assist prop bet (2.5).
- Gordon's 0.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Friday.
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|20.5 (+100)
|10.5 (-118)
|3.5 (-133)
- The 20.4 points Adebayo scores per game are 0.1 less than his over/under on Friday.
- Adebayo averages 1.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 10.5).
- Adebayo's assist average -- 3.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Friday's prop bet (3.5).
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (-115)
|6.5 (-105)
|6.5 (+110)
|1.5 (+155)
- The 27.5 points prop total set for Jimmy Butler on Friday is 4.6 more than his season scoring average (22.9).
- Butler has averaged 0.6 less rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (6.5).
- Butler's season-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 1.2 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet value (6.5).
- Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.9 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
