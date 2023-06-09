The Minnesota Lynx (1-6) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Indiana Fever (1-5) at Target Center on Friday, June 9 at 8:00 PM ET.

In its previous game, Minnesota beat Washington 80-78 on the road, with Kayla McBride (24 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 4-11 from 3PT) and Napheesa Collier (17 PTS, 9 REB, 3 STL, 50.0 FG%) leading the way.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Diamond Miller Out Ankle 10.4 3 2.2 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Lynx vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Lynx Player Leaders

Collier puts up 18.6 points and 2.6 assists per contest -- both team highs. She is also averaging 5.9 rebounds, shooting 45.5% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jessica Shepard paces her squad in both rebounds (9.1) and assists (5) per contest, and also averages 9.9 points. At the other end, she posts 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Tiffany Mitchell is putting up 12 points, 2.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

McBride is averaging 14.8 points, 2.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

Dorka Juhasz is averaging 2.7 points, 1.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Lynx vs. Fever Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lynx -3.5 162.5

