The Minnesota Twins, including Kyle Garlick (hitting .211 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI), take on starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Kyle Garlick Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Garlick At The Plate

  • Garlick has a double, two home runs and two walks while hitting .192.
  • Garlick has gotten a hit in five of 13 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • In 13 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Garlick has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Kyle Garlick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 8
.273 AVG .133
.385 OBP .133
.636 SLG .333
2 XBH 1
1 HR 1
2 RBI 2
4/2 K/BB 7/0
0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.80 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 85 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Kikuchi (6-2 with a 4.40 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 13th of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.40 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .267 to his opponents.
