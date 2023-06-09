Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Farmer -- with a slugging percentage of .258 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on June 9 at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Farmer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer is hitting .270 with two doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
- Farmer has had a hit in 20 of 35 games this season (57.1%), including multiple hits eight times (22.9%).
- In three games this year, he has hit a home run (8.6%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Farmer has had at least one RBI in 25.7% of his games this season (nine of 35), with more than one RBI three times (8.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 45.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.6%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.269
|AVG
|.182
|.345
|OBP
|.231
|.538
|SLG
|.182
|3
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|1
|10/1
|K/BB
|2/1
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 85 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Kikuchi (6-2) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.40 ERA in 61 1/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.40 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .267 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.