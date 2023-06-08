Yandy Diaz and Max Kepler will be among the star attractions when the Tampa Bay Rays play the Minnesota Twins on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

Twins vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins have hit 78 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Minnesota ranks 20th in the majors with a .394 team slugging percentage.

The Twins have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Minnesota has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 268 (4.3 per game).

The Twins have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.2 strikeouts per game.

Minnesota strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

Minnesota has pitched to a 3.46 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

The Twins have a combined 1.168 WHIP as a pitching staff, first-lowest in MLB.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will hand the ball to Bailey Ober (3-2) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander allowed four hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Ober has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

In eight appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/2/2023 Guardians W 1-0 Home Bailey Ober Aaron Civale 6/3/2023 Guardians L 4-2 Home Sonny Gray Logan Allen 6/4/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Home Joe Ryan Triston McKenzie 6/6/2023 Rays L 7-0 Away Louie Varland Zach Eflin 6/7/2023 Rays L 2-1 Away Pablo Lopez Shawn Armstrong 6/8/2023 Rays - Away Bailey Ober Tyler Glasnow 6/9/2023 Blue Jays - Away Sonny Gray Yusei Kikuchi 6/10/2023 Blue Jays - Away Joe Ryan Alek Manoah 6/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 6/13/2023 Brewers - Home Pablo Lopez Corbin Burnes 6/14/2023 Brewers - Home Bailey Ober Colin Rea

