Thursday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (45-19) and Minnesota Twins (31-31) matching up at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:10 PM ET on June 8.

The probable starters are Tyler Glasnow for the Rays and Bailey Ober (3-2) for the Twins.

Twins vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Twins 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Minnesota and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games.

The Twins' ATS record is 2-5-0 over their last 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in seven of those games).

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those games.

Minnesota has been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (268 total), Minnesota is the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Twins have pitched to a 3.46 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Twins Schedule