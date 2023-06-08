Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Rays - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.324 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has seven doubles, seven home runs and nine walks while hitting .219.
- In 27 of 52 games this year (51.9%) Taylor has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (11.5%).
- Looking at the 52 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (11.5%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has driven home a run in 12 games this year (23.1%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 16 games this season (30.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.255
|AVG
|.227
|.296
|OBP
|.292
|.412
|SLG
|.386
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|4
|18/3
|K/BB
|17/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|14 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.2%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (25.0%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.2%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (12.5%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.56 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- The Rays will look to Glasnow (0-0) in his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
