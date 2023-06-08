On Thursday, Max Kepler (.152 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .192 with five doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.

In 18 of 36 games this season (50.0%) Kepler has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (16.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 games this year (33.3%), Kepler has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.3%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 13 of 36 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 15 .262 AVG .179 .327 OBP .281 .476 SLG .429 5 XBH 6 2 HR 4 7 RBI 7 10/4 K/BB 12/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 20 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (50.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (10.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (20.0%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

