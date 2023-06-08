Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Rays - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota with a slugging percentage of .367, fueled by 19 extra-base hits.
- Correa has picked up a hit in 31 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (11.8%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Correa has had at least one RBI in 29.4% of his games this year (15 of 51), with more than one RBI seven times (13.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 13 games this year (25.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|.175
|AVG
|.203
|.277
|OBP
|.268
|.316
|SLG
|.419
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|4
|6
|RBI
|12
|16/8
|K/BB
|16/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|29
|13 (59.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (62.1%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (10.3%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (31.0%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (13.8%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (27.6%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- The Rays will look to Glasnow (0-0) in his third start this season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
