How to Watch the Twins vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 7
Wander Franco and Trevor Larnach will be among the stars on display when the Tampa Bay Rays play the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.
Twins vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins' 78 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 183 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 19th in MLB with a .398 slugging percentage this season.
- The Twins rank 25th in MLB with a .230 team batting average.
- Minnesota has scored 267 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Twins have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Twins rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.2 whiffs per contest.
- Minnesota has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.
- Minnesota has pitched to a 3.47 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.
- The Twins have a combined 1.173 WHIP as a pitching staff, which is the best in baseball this season.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Pablo Lopez (3-3) will take the mound for the Twins, his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- He has earned a quality start six times in 12 starts this season.
- Lopez has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/1/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-6
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tanner Bibee
|6/2/2023
|Guardians
|W 1-0
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Aaron Civale
|6/3/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-2
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Allen
|6/4/2023
|Guardians
|L 2-1
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Triston McKenzie
|6/6/2023
|Rays
|L 7-0
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Zach Eflin
|6/7/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Shawn Armstrong
|6/8/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Yusei Kikuchi
|6/10/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Alek Manoah
|6/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Kevin Gausman
|6/13/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Corbin Burnes
