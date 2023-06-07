The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat will go head to head in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ABC

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: FTX Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and conceding 109.8 (second in NBA).

The two teams combine to score 225.3 points per game, 10.8 more points than this matchup's total.

These two teams allow 222.3 points per game combined, 7.8 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Denver has covered 44 times in 82 games with a spread this season.

Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this year.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 28.5 -120 24.5 Jamal Murray 24.5 -125 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 14.5 -115 17.4 Aaron Gordon 12.5 -120 16.3 Bruce Brown 10.5 -115 11.5

Nuggets and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Nuggets -274 -5000 Heat +225 -

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.