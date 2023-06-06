How to Watch the Twins vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 6
The Minnesota Twins and Willi Castro take the field against Luke Raley and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at Tropicana Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Rays vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Twins Player Props
|Rays vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Twins Prediction
|Rays vs Twins Odds
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins have hit 78 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
- Minnesota is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.
- The Twins have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
- Minnesota has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 267 (4.5 per game).
- The Twins have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).
- The Twins rank last in strikeouts per game (10.2) among MLB offenses.
- Minnesota strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.
- Minnesota pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.41 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.
- The Twins have a combined 1.170 WHIP as a pitching staff, which is the best in baseball this season.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Louie Varland (3-1) will take the mound for the Twins, his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed four hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Thursday.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.
- Varland will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/31/2023
|Astros
|W 8-2
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Hunter Brown
|6/1/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-6
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tanner Bibee
|6/2/2023
|Guardians
|W 1-0
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Aaron Civale
|6/3/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-2
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Allen
|6/4/2023
|Guardians
|L 2-1
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Triston McKenzie
|6/6/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Zach Eflin
|6/7/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Zach Eflin
|6/8/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Yusei Kikuchi
|6/10/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Alek Manoah
|6/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Kevin Gausman
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.