Tuesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (43-19) and the Minnesota Twins (31-29) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays coming out on top. Game time is at 6:40 PM on June 6.

The probable pitchers are Zach Eflin (7-1) for the Rays and Louie Varland (3-1) for the Twins.

Twins vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Twins 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Twins have gone 3-6-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (nine of those games had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Twins have been victorious in seven, or 33.3%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Minnesota has been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (267 total), Minnesota is the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB.

Twins pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.41 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

