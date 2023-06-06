Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Rays - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Alex Kirilloff (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is batting .304 with four doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
- Kirilloff has picked up a hit in 16 of 26 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- In 26 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Kirilloff has driven in a run in seven games this season (26.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 26 games (34.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|2
|.333
|AVG
|.333
|.538
|OBP
|.600
|.333
|SLG
|.333
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|2/4
|K/BB
|1/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (81.8%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 61 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.30 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.30, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .232 batting average against him.
