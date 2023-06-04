The Minnesota Twins host the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Jose Ramirez and others in this game.

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Ryan Stats

Joe Ryan (7-2) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 12th start of the season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Ryan has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.

The 26-year-old's 2.77 ERA ranks 13th, 1.000 WHIP ranks eighth, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 12th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros May. 30 4.0 4 5 5 6 3 vs. Giants May. 24 5.0 6 1 1 4 2 at Angels May. 19 6.0 7 3 2 9 1 vs. Cubs May. 13 6.0 4 0 0 10 1 at Guardians May. 7 6.0 8 2 2 4 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 25 walks and 24 RBI (39 total hits).

He has a slash line of .207/.299/.372 so far this season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Astros May. 29 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has put up 57 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .265/.333/.442 so far this year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Orioles May. 31 3-for-6 2 0 1 5 0 at Orioles May. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has collected 61 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a .264/.342/.359 slash line so far this year.

Kwan takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .280 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 3 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Twins Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jun. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 31 3-for-6 3 0 0 3 1 at Orioles May. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

